Erling Haaland wins PFA Men's Player of the Year, Bukayo Saka clinches award in young category

London [UK], August 30 : Manchester City's ace goal-scoring player Erling Haaland has been named the Men's Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Players' Player of the Year.

The Norwegian clinched the award seeing off competition from Harry Kane, as well as City teammates Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones, plus the Arsenal duo of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Last season, Haaland broke the single-season Premier League goalscoring record with 36 goals in just 35 games while he matched the highest-ever goal involvement total set by Thierry Henry with his tally of 44.

The 23-year-old striker has already bagged some prestigious individual awards for his heroics last season as he was named the FWA Footballer of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season as well as the Manchester City Player of the Season.

“It’s an honour to win this prestigious award. To be recognised by your competitors is a great feeling and I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. It was an unforgettable season for the team and for me personally. Winning the Treble was something I never imagined, so to achieve that with such a special group of players was an amazing feeling," Haaland said after winning the award, according to the club's website.

"We created some incredible memories last season, but now we want to do the same again this year. We have started the season well and we need to keep going," Haaland added.

The young striker was also nominated for the Men's PFA Players' Young Player of the Year award but Saka went on to win the award ahead of him.

In the Women's category, English forward, Rachel Daly bagged the PFA Players’ Player of the Year. While Chelsea captain Reece James' sister Lauren James won the PFA Players’ Young Player of the Year award.

Finally, the PFA Team of the Year was also announced which was majorly dominated by the Manchester City and Arsenal players.

PFA Team of the Year: Aaron Ramsdale, John Stones, Ruben Dias, William Saliba, Kieran Trippier, Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland.

