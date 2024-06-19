Euro 2024: Conceicao's Late Winner Seals Portugal's Thrilling Victory Over Czech Republic



In their opening match of Euro 2024 on Tuesday, Portugal secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic thanks to a late winner from substitute Francisco Conceicao. The Czechs had taken an early lead with Lukas Provod's spectacular goal, but Portugal responded swiftly, leveling the score through Robin Hranac's own goal. Conceicao then made an immediate impact off the bench, clinching the win for Portugal in the 92nd minute with a decisive strike.

Portugal came agonizingly close to clinching victory! Cristiano Ronaldo's header struck the post, with Diogo Jota quick to pounce on the rebound and score. Yet, Ronaldo was deemed offside, leading to the disallowance of the goal—a pivotal moment in the match!

The Czech team showcased an impressive defensive display in the first half, holding firm against their opponents. Their prospects seemed bright when Provod unleashed a spectacular goal in the 62nd minute, suggesting a potential upset. However, lapses in defense ultimately proved costly, denying them a favorable outcome.

Looking ahead, the Czechs must regroup swiftly to recover from this setback before their upcoming clash against Georgia on Saturday.