Everton withdraw appeal against points deduction

New Delhi [India], May 10 : Premier League outfit Everton on Friday withdrew their appeal against a two-point reduction for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

In January this year, Everton was charged by the Premier League for breaching the permitted Profit and Sustainability thresholds for the assessment period ending 2022/23. Last month, they were docked two points for breaching the Premier League's PSR.

Everton released a statement after being charged by the Premier League and confirmed that they "have begun the preparations to appeal the Commission's decision."

On Friday, Everton released a statement on X and confirmed that they had withdrawn their appeal for the two-point deduction.

"Everton Football Club has withdrawn its appeal of the decision by a Premier League independent commission to impose a two-point deduction on the club for a breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules for the accounting period ending in June 2023," Everton said in a statement.

Club Statement. pic.twitter.com/RCdJEQpRF0— Everton (@Everton) May 10, 2024

"A hearing scheduled for later this month will now not proceed and the club will conclude the 2023-24 Premier League season with the two-point deduction remaining in place," Everton concluded.

The deduction announced last month marked the second time Everton got points docked off their tally in the ongoing Premier League season.

In November 2023, Everton were handed a 10-point deduction for exceeding permitted losses by £19.5m over a period ending with the 2021/22 season. However, following a successful appeal it was reduced to six points.

With two games remaining, Everton are currently in the 15th spot with 37 points, nine away from the relegation zone. Managed by Sean Dyche, Everton will play their final two games of the ongoing season against relegated club Sheffield United on Saturday and they will conclude their season at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal next week.

