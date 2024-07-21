FC Goa announces signing of youngster Alan Saji ahead of upcoming ISL season

New Delhi [India], July 21 : FC Goa on Sunday announced the signing of promising youngster Alan Saji ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season from the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) academy.

The 18-year-old signed a multi-year contract and will don the iconic orange jearsey of the Gaurs ahead of the 2024-25 season and beyond.

Expressing his excitement about joining the club, Saji said that he is 'thrilled' for the opportunity before the start of the forthcoming season.

"Joining FC Goa is a dream come true for me. I've always aspired to train and play alongside experienced players, and I am thrilled at the opportunity to learn and grow with them," Saji was quoted by ISL as saying.

"I'm aware that FC Goa have closely followed my career so far, and their belief in my potential made this an easy decision. The club's style of play is similar to what I've been accustomed to at RFYC, making this the perfect environment for me to showcase my abilities and continue developing as a footballer," the youngster added.

The Kerala lad has been a part of RFYC since the age of 12 when the academy scouted him and brought him on board. His steady progress as a footballer includes playing in several national and international tournaments. Most notably, earlier this year, he was a part of the RFYC squad that competed in the Sanix Cup in Japan, widely regarded as the best youth football tournament in Asia, attracting teams from several countries across the continent.

Saji's impressive performances earned him a spot in the Sanix Cup Team of the Tournament, and on his return to India, he followed that up with goals in back-to-back matches against Kerala Blasters' and Dempo SC's U21 sides in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL).

"Alan Saji is an exceptional talent with a great future. He is fast, brave, very clever in the box, and has a very good aerial game," FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez said on Saji's signing.

"He has developed remarkably, and we will give him a great platform to hone his skills further. It is, of course, a step-by-step process, but he has the qualities to be an important player for not just the club but also for India in the years to come," he added.

