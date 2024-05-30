FC Goa bid farewell to Brandon Fernandes

New Delhi [India], May 30 : FC Goa bid a fond and emotional farewell to local lad and one of their longest-serving players Brandon Fernandes, with his contract set to expire this summer.

Treasured by the Gaurs' faithful and a national icon of the game, Brandon is one of the most decorated and respected footballers to wear the iconic orange shirt.

Having joined Goa in the summer of 2017, the Indian international has made 130 appearances for the Gaurs across all competitions, which is the second-highest for any player to-date.

The 29-year-old has gifted FC Goa with several treasured memories across his seven-year stint with the Club, one such moment being his 64th minute winner in the unforgettable Super Cup final against Chennaiyin FC in 2019 which secured for us our first ever major silverware.

Brandon went on to become the Gaurs' record assists-maker, a record which he holds to this date with 31 assists to his name.

This is in addition to the 17 goals that he has scored, including the one against Chennaiyin FC earlier this year which took the team to the semi-finals of the Indian Super League (ISL) Cup playoffs after a brief two-year hiatus.

The Benaulim-based footballer also played a crucial role in the Club's ISL League Shield victory in the 2019-20 season and the Durand Cup triumph in 2021. The quality and consistency that he exhibited throughout his time with us further led to his maiden senior Indian national team call-up in 2019.

He has since gone on to cement his position in the Blue Tigers' setup, winning the SAFF Championship with the team in 2021.

"Brandon wore the badge of FC Goa for seven years with great pride and was a fantastic ambassador for the values the Club stood for on and off the pitch. He became ingrained into the fabric of the Club and was one of the pillars upon which sporting success was built in the seasons he was with us. We will miss him dearly and he will go down as one of the true icons of the Club," said CEO of FC Goa Ravi Puskur as quoted by the official website.

"While he leaves us today, Brandon will always be welcomed back to FC Goa in whatever capacity he may choose with open arms and this Club will always have a special place for him and his family," he added.

Everyone at the Club wishes to place on record their thanks and gratitude for everything Brandon did for us. We further wish him all the best for his future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor