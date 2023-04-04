FC Goa register first win of 2nd Division League campaign against Hyderabad FC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 4 : A lone goal by Delton Colaco powered the FC Goa Development Team to a win, their first of the 2nd Division League 2022-23 campaign at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

The Young Gaurs headed into the clash with two changes in the starting XI from last week's fixture against Ambernath United Atlanta FC which ended in a draw. While Hansel Alister Coelho made way for Bob Jackson Raj between the sticks, Coach Sugitesh Mandrekar handed new signing Shitaljit Atom his maiden start for the team, replacing Anthony Fernandes in the midfield.

While both teams dominated the gameplay in phases, a lack of bite in the final third prevented either of them from capitalizing on goal-scoring opportunities.

It was not until the 77th minute when the Boys in Orange finally got the much-needed breakthrough when Colaco found the back of the net for the second successive match.

FC Goa then did well to preserve this lead until the final whistle, hence registering their maiden win in the league. The victory also puts them in fourth place on the Group D standings, behind ARA FC (8 points), Dempo SC (8 points) and Ambernath United Atlanta FC (5 points).

Next up for the Young Gaurs in the 2nd Division League is an assignment away from home, as they travel to Mumbai to take on Ambernath United Atlanta FC at the Cooperage Ground, with the kick-off slated for 4:30 pm.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor