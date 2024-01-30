FC Goa secure midfield maestro Borja Herrera for ongoing ISL campaign

Fatorda (Goa) [India], January 30 : FC Goa are thrilled to announce the signing of experienced Spanish midfielder Borja Herrera on a short-term loan deal from East Bengal FC, that will see him don the iconic orange of the Club till the culmination of the ongoing 2023-24 season.

Born in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Herrera brings a wealth of experience and skill to FC Goa. Having started his football journey at UD Las Palmas' academy and honed his talent at various clubs across Spain, Israel and India, the midfielder has proven to be a versatile and dynamic presence in the midfield.

Manolo Marquez, the Club's Head Coach, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "Borja is a great player technically. His versatility can help the team greatly because he plays in a lot of different positions. He is also a humble teammate, and always maintains a positive attitude.

"I worked with him at Las Palmas, he played his first game in LaLiga with me and was also a key player in Hyderabad last season," Marquez added.

Herrera was equally excited about the new venture, commenting, "I think FC Goa is the best place for me to continue my career. Everyone has spoken well to me about the club and the city. I also know all the coaching staff and most of the players very well and that is also important.

"Coach Manolo has been a very important person in my career, not only because of the La Liga debut - we have also experienced a nice promotion together and he was also the person who gave me the opportunity to come to India. I'm happy to work with him again," he added.

Arriving at a crucial juncture in the season, the inclusion of Borja Herrera in the squad is expected to provide a substantial boost to FC Goa's title aspirations. The team currently holds the second position on the points table, trailing the leaders Kerala Blasters by a mere two points and with two games in hand.

Herrera's football journey consists of notable stints with UD Las Palmas in La Liga, Real Valladolid in the Segunda Division, Spain's then-second-tier league, and Hyderabad FC in the ISL, where he played a key role in helping his team finish as runners-up in the race for the 2022-23 League Shield. The 31-year-old represented East Bengal FC in the first half of the ongoing 2023-24 season and in the Kalinga Super Cup, where they emerged champions on Sunday.

The Spaniard has also worked with FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez twice before, at UD Las Palmas and Hyderabad FC. It was Marquez who, in fact, handed him his debut in La Liga, before paving the way for his launch in Indian football, signing him for the Nizams in 2022.

Overall, Herrera has registered 49 appearances since arriving at Indian shores, and has since scored six goals along with providing 12 assists during this period.

And now, as the Gaurs gear up for the challenges ahead, his arrival is anticipated to add flair and depth to the team's midfield and attack, reinforcing their position as strong contenders for all the top honours.

