FC Goa see off Inter Kashi's challenge to seal semi-final berth

Fatorda (Goa) [India], October 30 : Reigning champions FC Goa stormed into the semi-finals of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 with a commanding 3-0 victory over Inter Kashi in a Group B match at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, on Wednesday, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The Gaurs were in cruise control from the opening whistle, sealing their passage to the knockouts with all three goals coming before half-time.

The scorers for FC Goa were Dejan Drazic (3'), followed by a brace from Borja Herrera (38', 42'). The result ensured Goa's perfect record in Group B, giving them six points from two matches.

With both NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC dropping points in their 2-2 draw earlier in the day, neither side can now catch the Gaurs, who have booked their semi-final berth with a game to spare. For Inter Kashi, their campaign came to an early end, as they find themselves at the bottom of the table with just one point.

The match began with intensity, and FC Goa wasted no time in stamping its authority. The opening exchanges were dominated by their fluid passing and crisp movement, leaving Inter Kashi chasing shadows.

The breakthrough arrived within three minutes when Drazic capitalised on a defensive lapse to slot home confidently. A misplaced throw-in was headed into the danger area, where Inter Kashi defender David Humanes slipped. The loose ball was pounced upon by Muhammed Nemil, who quickly laid it off to Drazic. The Serbian forward made no mistake, striking cleanly past goalkeeper Shubham Das to make it 1-0.

FC Goa continued to dominate and threaten Inter Kashi's defence repeatedly. Drazic was in scintillating form, pulling the strings with ease. His combination with Herrera caused constant problems, and it was no surprise when the pair linked up beautifully in the 38th minute for the Gaurs' second goal. Drazic, showing flair and control, nutmegged Inter Kashi defender Wayne Vaz before spotting Herrera's run into the box. The Spaniard met the ball first time with a perfectly timed low volley that nestled into the near post to double the lead.

Barely four minutes later, Herrera was on the scoresheet again. From deep inside his own half, David Timor Copovi launched a long aerial pass into the penalty area. Herrera showed brilliant anticipation, shrugging off his marker Aritra Das, and rose high to glance a precise header past the helpless goalkeeper. His brace in quick succession had Goa cruising at 3-0.

The second half saw a more measured Goa, content to manage the game and preserve their advantage. They continued to threaten, though, with Muhammed Nemil, David Timor, and teenage substitute Prachit Gaonkar all forcing fine saves from goalkeeper Shubham Das, who worked overtime to prevent further damage.

For Inter Kashi, it was a night to forget. Their defence crumbled under pressure, their midfield failed to connect, and their forwards were isolated. The absence of key foreign players and limited preparation showed clearly as they struggled to match Goa's pace and precision.

