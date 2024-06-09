FC Goa sign dynamic left-back Aakash Sangwan

Fatorda (Goa) [India], June 9 : FC Goa are thrilled to announce the signing of versatile left-back Aakash Sangwan. The 28-year-old has put pen to paper on a multi-year deal that will see him don the iconic orange shirt of the club for the entire duration of the upcoming 2024-25 season and beyond.

Hailing from Haryana, Sangwan's football journey began in the Minerva Punjab Academy, where his talent quickly shone through. After breaking into their first team in 2015-16, he made an immediate impact by helping Minerva Punjab secure promotion to the I-League.

His career trajectory then continued upward as he scored his first professional goal in the 2017-18 season, a crucial strike that propelled Minerva Punjab to the top of the league standings and ultimately to their maiden I-League title.

Sangwan's time with Minerva also included notable performances in the AFC Cup, where he registered a memorable assist against Chennaiyin FC. Subsequent stints with Churchill Brothers and Roundglass Punjab further honed his skills, accumulating 59 I-League appearances, one goal, and three assists before making his Indian Super League debut with Chennaiyin FC in 2022.

Over two seasons with the Marina Machans, the defender featured in 48 matches across all competitions, scoring twice and assisting on 10 occasions. His remarkable 'Olimpico' goal against NorthEast United last season was instrumental in Chennaiyin FC's return to the ISL Cup playoffs after a four-year hiatus.

Lokesh Bherwani, Director of Football at FC Goa, expressed his excitement about the new signing. "We are delighted to welcome Aakash Sangwan to FC Goa. His dynamic play and experience in both the I-League and ISL make him a valuable addition to our team.

"His ability to contribute defensively and offensively aligns perfectly with our football philosophy, which is why we have tracked his progress for a while now. We have signed him at the right time, and we believe his presence will enhance our squad's depth and competitiveness in the upcoming seasons, as we aim to build on what we achieved last season," he added.

Sangwan himself shared his enthusiasm about joining the Gaurs, saying, "I am excited to start this new chapter with FC Goa. The club's ambitions and style of play resonate with me, and I am eager to contribute to the team's success.

"I've always admired the footballing culture and the history of the sport in this state, and can't wait to play in front of FC Goa's passionate fan base at the Fatorda Stadium. I look forward to giving my best and achieving great things together with the team," he signed off.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor