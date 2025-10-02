FC Goa slumps to 0-2 defeat against Istiklol in AFC Champions League Two

Hisor [Tajikistan], October 2 : Indian Super League (ISL) team FC Goa lost their second group stage clash of the AFC Champions League Two in Hisor on Wednesday as they lost to Istiklol FC 0-2.

Rustam Soirov and Reza Dehghani were on the scoresheet for the hosts in the second half as Manolo Marquez's men were punished for lapses in concentration at either ends of the field, according to a press release from ISL.

The home side set the tone of the match from the outset, dominating possession and condemning the Gaurs to defend deep inside their own half. Marquez's side did well to absorb the pressure and keep Istiklol at arm's length.

FC Goa had a big chance to take the lead in the 22nd minute when a corner fell to the feet of Pol Moreno. The defender shot on the turn but couldn't keep his shot down as it flew just over the crossbar.

The Gaurs kept frustrating the hosts as they couldn't find a way to work Hrithik Tiwari in the FC Goa goal. The visitors, though, forced a fine save from Istiklol goalkeeper Nikola Stosic, who had to be at full stretch to deny a looping header from Borja Herrera three minutes from the half-time whistle.

The Gaurs managed to keep the game goalless at the break, but a half-baked clearance from Sandesh Jhingan from a cross inside the box in the very first minute of the second half allowed Soirov to fire home from close distance and give the hosts the lead.

The goal gave added impetus to Istiklol, who asked further questions at the FC Goa goal, but Marquez's men managed to weather the storm and stay in the game.

Dezan Drazic caused the home side problems with a telling cross in the 74th minute, which was aimed at Javier Siverio but Stosic cut it off in time in two attempts to avert the danger.

Straight away at the other end, Istiklol doubled their lead through Dehghani who drilled a low effort into the back of the net from the edge of the box.

FC Goa tried to claw their way back into the game in the dying exchanges but the hosts were successful in staving off any attempts of a late comeback and claiming three points.

The Gaurs, who suffered their second straight loss in the competition after losing to Al Zawraa in the first game, take on Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr in Goa on October 22.

