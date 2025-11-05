FC Goa takes on Saudi giants Al Nassr in crucial AFC Champions League two showdown

New Delhi [India], November 5 : FC Goa return to continental action with a difficult assignment against Saudi giants Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League Two following their qualification for the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 semi-finals.

With confidence high after a strong domestic run in the AIFF Super Cup, FC Goa shifts focus back to continental action as they face Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr FC in a crucial AFC Champions League Two Group D clash at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh.

The Gaurs arrive with momentum from the Super Cup wins over Jamshedpur FC, followed by a commanding 3-0 victory against Inter Kashi. Although they narrowly lost 2-1 to Northeast United FC, their place in the semi-final was already secured by then.

For Manolo Marquez's side, this fixture is a chance to pick up their first points in the continental competition. While results in the AFC Champions League Two haven't fully reflected their performances, FC Goa have shown promise in every outing, creating chances, showing intensity, and displaying belief. They will draw inspiration from their previous meeting with Al Nassr, when Brison Fernandes made history by scoring India's first-ever goal in the tournament's group stage.

Al Nassr come into the match after a mixed week domestically, suffering a King's Cup exit to Al Ittihad before edging past Al Fayha, where Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to secure all 3 points. As expected, the Riyadh-based side remains a formidable opponent, stacked with world-class talent across the pitch.

Ahead of the contest, head coach Manolo Marquez said, "It's an honour for us to play these kinds of games not just for the players, but for all FC Goa fans and for Indian football. We're here to compete in the best possible way against a big team like Al Nassr," as quoted from the official website of ISL.

Under the lights in Riyadh, FC Goa will look to combine discipline and ambition as they continue to represent Indian football proudly on one of Asia's biggest stages.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor