New Delhi [India], August 28 : Italy's Federico Chiesa is poised to make a move to the Premier League, joining Liverpool in a deal reportedly worth £11 million ($14.4m) plus add-ons.

The Reds have reached an agreement with Juventus, signalling a significant boost to their attacking options ahead of the new season.

Chiesa, who has been a key player for Juventus, expressed his gratitude and readiness for this new chapter.

Speaking to Sky Italia before departing for England, he said, "Ready to start this new adventure, I wanted to say goodbye to the Juventus fans."

"Thank you for your affection and for these years, I will carry you in my heart. It's sad but I'm really happy for this new adventure. I'm really happy and my family and I can't wait," he added.

Chiesa's move comes after being informed by Juventus manager Thiago Motta that he would not be part of the team's plans for the upcoming season.

This decision prompted the 26-year-old to seek new opportunities, ultimately leading him to Anfield. Chiesa, who played a crucial role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph, has faced challenges with injuries, including a serious ACL tear in January 2022 that sidelined him for nearly 10 months. Since then, his fitness has remained a concern, but his talent and potential continue to attract interest from top clubs.

The transfer marks a turning point in what has been a relatively quiet window for Liverpool, as noted by Goal.com.

With the deadline approaching, the Reds have been making moves, recently announcing an agreement to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili for next year.

Chiesa's addition is expected to strengthen Liverpool's attacking lineup and may suggest the end of their interest in Newcastle and England winger Anthony Gordon.

As the transfer window nears its close, Liverpool fans are hopeful for further signings to bolster their squad. While Chiesa's arrival is a significant move, the Anfield faithful will be eager to see if more new faces join the ranks before Friday's deadline.

