Feyenoord manager Arne Slot opens up about links with Liverpool job

New Delhi [India], May 6 : Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot opened up about his future after being heavily linked with Liverpool's managerial job.

Last month, Sky Sports reported Liverpool had opened negotiations with Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord about signing Arne Slot as a replacement for their current manager Jurgen Klopp.

On Sunday, after Feyenoord thumped PEC Zwolle with a 5-0 win, according to Goal.com, Slot was greeting fans in the stands of De Kuip, which seemed like his final farewell.

While addressing the media, Slot talked about his future and said as quoted from Goal.com, "It looked like my farewell to the fans? I think I agree on that, that it looked like that. Because of all the rumours in the media, I think they are expecting me to leave. Yeah, that is something we could say."

"Will I join Liverpool? If the official confirmation is there and I'm 100% sure that I will go there, I don't think I'll only watch that game, I will watch a lot of games from them," he added.

Feyenoord have soared high with Slot at the helm of the club. Under his leadership, Feyenoord lifted the KNVB Cup and also secured their first league title in six years.

Under Slot, Feyenoord have emerged as a strong defensive side in the opposition's half, they top the Eredivisie for tackles won in the opposition's final third.

According to the statistics, they are the best defensive side and the second-best attacking unit in the Dutch League. Slot usually names a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 formation which fits Liverpool's style of play.

In January this year, Klopp announced his decision to step down from his position after spending nine years with the club.

Klopp arrived at Anfield in 2015, changed the club's fortune and established one of the best sporting rivalries with Manchester City.

Klopp's reign brought a revolution for the Reds in the Premier League, as they lifted the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FA Community Shield.

