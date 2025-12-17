FIFA Introduces $60 Supporter Entry Tier for 2026 World Cup amidst fans' backlash

Washington [US], December 17 : FIFA has introduced a $60 "Supporter Entry Tier" for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, aiming to make the tournament more accessible to loyal fans, following criticism of high ticket prices and dynamic pricing plans.

This new tier will cover all 104 matches of the tournament and be distributed through national federations to fans who have demonstrated dedication to their teams.

On Tuesday, FIFA confirmed that a new $60 Supporter Entry Tier will be available for all 104 matches at the 2026 World Cup across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The tickets will be allocated to Participating Member Associations, as per Goal.com.

FIFA's ticket allocation framework ensures 50% of each national federation's tickets are affordable, with 40% in the Supporter Value Tier and 10% for the Supporter Entry Tier. The remaining tickets are split evenly between Supporter Standard and Supporter Premier tiers, offering a range of options for fans.

The announcement of FIFA's $60 Supporter Entry Tier follows criticism of initial plans, which sparked backlash over prices ($120-$265 for group-stage matches), dynamic pricing, fees, and refunds.

The FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on June 11, with Mexico taking on South Africa in Group A in the opening game at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The USA, Mexico and Canada will co-host the tournament.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage was finally mapped out after a glittering Final Draw ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, earlier this month. The 2026 World Cup will feature a new format, with 48 participating teams for the first time, divided into 12 groups of four.

The top two teams from each section and the eight best third-place teams from each group will advance to the round of 32.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor