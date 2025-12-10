FIFA President condoles death of former India forward Mohammed Rahmatullah

New Delhi [India], December 10 : FIFA President Gianni Infantino condoled the death of former India international Mohammed Rahmatullah, who passed away on December 3, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

In a letter to AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, the FIFA President said, "I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international player and coach, Mohammed Rahmatullah. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss," as quoted from the official website of AIFF.

"Indian football legend, recognised as one of the foremost forwards of his generation, his legacy and achievements, and in particular his leadership, his personality and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed," he said.

"On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the All India Football Federation, and to Mohammed Rahmatullah's family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you," said Infantino.

One of the foremost forwards of his time, Rahmatullah represented India on 12 occasions, scoring five times for the country. Perhaps his most famous performance came in the 1958 Asian Games quarterfinal, where he scored twice to help India to a 5-2 victory. He made his national team debut against Burma on May 26, 1958.

