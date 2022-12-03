FIFA WC: Cameroon plays goalless first half against Brazil in a do-or-die game

Cameroon played a goalless first half against Brazil in a must-win game for them at the Lusail stadium on Saturday in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

The African nation could not take advantage of the lacklustre play by Brazil as they clearly lacked the edge to finish their attacks and score in the Group G match.

Brazil made nine changes from the last game and only two were retained by their coach, with experienced Dani Alves becoming the oldest player at 39 years and 210 days to represent Brazil in the World Cup. Alves stepped onto the pitch as the captain of the side.

The first half began with Brazil looking to dominate right away by keeping possession of the ball. Two yellow cards were issued in the initial 10 minutes as Nouhou Tolo and Eder Militao were booked by the referee.

The five-time World Cup winners had a first real chance at scoring in the 14th minute but Cameroonian goalkeeper Devis Rogers Epassy made a brilliant save to Gabriel Martinelli's shy at the goal.

Cameroon made a run towards the Brazil box in the 20th minute but was cleared by Brazilian keeper Ederson to avoid a shot at the goal.

Antony had a crack at the Cameroonian goal in the 38th minute but the shot lacked the force to burst through and Epassy made a save to deny the forward a goal.

Epassy was in action again as Martinelli did well to get past the Cameroonian defenders and shoot the ball only to be tipped above the goalpost by the keeper in the third minute of additional time.

Cameroonian forward Bryan Mbeumo came really close with his header but Ederson denied him with a fine save in the dying minutes of the game to keep the scoreline at 0-0 at the end of the first half.

Cameroon needs to win the game against Brazil to have any chance at advancing into the Round of 16. If they advance they will become the third African nation to get into knockouts, joining Senegal and Morocco.

( With inputs from ANI )

