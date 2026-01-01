FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy arrives in India; Mansukh Mandaviya, Gilberto D'silva unveil trophy

New Delhi [India], January 10 : Union Minister for Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, along with former Brazilian footballer Gilberto D'silva, on Saturday unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy as it began its three-day tour of India.

The unveiling ceremony marked the start of the prestigious trophy's journey across the country, giving football fans a rare opportunity to witness the iconic silverware up close.

As part of the tour, the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy will remain in Delhi for two days. The trophy will then be taken to Guwahati for one day, extending the celebrations to the northeastern region of the country.

The three-day India tour reflects FIFA's efforts to expand the reach of the World Cup and engage with football-loving nations ahead of the 2026 edition, which will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on June 11, with Mexico facing South Africa in Group A at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage was finally mapped out after a glittering Final Draw ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington DC.

The 2026 World Cup will feature a new format, with 48 participating teams for the first time, divided into 12 groups of four. The top two teams from each section and the eight best third-place teams from each group will advance to the round of 32.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor