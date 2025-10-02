Five titles, one vision: Bibiano Fernandes' youth football legacy

New Delhi [India], October 2 : The rain had just eased in Colombo when India lifted the SAFF U17 Championship trophy for a record seventh time.

The tricolour waved proudly, and in the middle of the celebrations stood a familiar figure, Bibiano Fernandes, calm, composed, yet quietly emotional. For him, this was his fifth SAFF title as head coach, another step in a remarkable journey that has seen him dedicate his life to shaping India's future in football.

For the Goan tactician, this was his second U17 crown, adding to earlier triumphs at the SAFF U15 Championships in Kathmandu (2017), Kalyani (2019), the U17 title in Sri Lanka (2022), and, most recently, the U19 crown in Arunachal Pradesh (2025).

Now, with another U17 success in Colombo for a second time, Fernandes' record reflects not just silverware, but a legacy of sustained excellence across India's youth teams.

It is tempting to call this a story of numbers, but the man himself quickly shifts the focus.

"Winning a trophy is always special, but for me, it's less about the number and more about the process behind it. Each title reflects the hard work, discipline, and belief of the players and staff who commit themselves fully to the team's cause. The fifth one for me is not a destination; it's just another marker on our journey. It shows we are moving in the right direction, but it also reminds us that we cannot be satisfied," Bibiano Fernandes said, according to a release.

That word "process" has followed Fernandes since he first took charge. His coaching has always been built on the same foundation - realism. Training sessions under him are less about cones and comfort, and more about replicating the chaos, intensity, and decisions of a real match.

"I avoid training sessions that merely resemble football. I only implement practices that directly translate to match-day performance. My goal is to ensure the players' actions are instinctive and game-ready," he explained.

And yet, within that strict demand for realism, Bibiano has carved out space for freedom. Mistakes, in his teams, are not punished but studied, as long as they come from courage.

"I believe in fostering a culture of positive risk-taking. I give players the freedom to make mistakes, provided those mistakes come from an honest attempt to execute the team's intention. This is how players learn, grow, and contribute meaningfully to the team," he said.

Many of his players over the years, some of whom now represent India at senior and U-23 level, have carried that lesson forward, remembering their coach's insistence that football belongs to the brave.

His leadership, he says, is guided by "understanding the moment". Sometimes that means an arm around the shoulder of a struggling teenager far from home; at other times it means demanding more, raising standards, and making sure no one slips into complacency. This balance of empathy and firmness has earned him not just results, but loyalty.

Motivation, after so many victories, might be hard for some to sustain. But not for Fernandes.

"My motivation comes from the game itself and from the responsibility I feel towards the players and Indian football. What drives me is the vision to see our football reach higher levels, to see players express themselves fearlessly, and to contribute to the long-term dream of competing at the world stage. As long as there is work to be done, I will always find the energy to keep going."

Behind him, he adds, stands his family, the constant, unseen support system. "Their unwavering support has been an indispensable source of strength and motivation," he said, acknowledging the sacrifices made at home so he could live this journey with Indian football.

As the trophy glittered under the Racecourse International Stadium floodlights, Bibiano knew the work was far from over. For him, this was not the climax of a story, but another chapter.

The seventh U17 SAFF crown for India and his fifth as a coach will sit proudly in the record books, but the greater dream of seeing India stand tall on the world stage remains ahead. And if history is any guide, Fernandes will continue to move forward, one fearless training session, one brave young footballer, and one honest performance at a time.

