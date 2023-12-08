Flamengo, Orlando City to meet in January friendly

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 8 Flamengo will play a pre-season friendly against Orlando City next month as part of broader plans to boost the club's profile in the United States, the Brazilian Serie A side said on Thursday.

The fixture will take place on January 27 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, Flamengo said in a statement on Thursday, reports Xinhua.

The match will mark Flamengo's first visit to the United States since 2019, when they met Ajax and Eintracht Frankfurt as part of a friendly tournament.

Flamengo concluded the Brazilian Serie A season in fourth place, four points shy of champions Palmeiras.

The Rubronegro's first game of the 2024 Carioca championship will be a home clash against Audax Rio on January 17.

