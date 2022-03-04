Football coach Vijay Barse recalls struggles of his initial days of coaching

Star actor Amitabh Bachchan's starring film 'Jhund' based on the Nagpur based renowned football coach Vijay Barse's life who recalled the struggles of his journey on how he made slum children into star footballers of today.

Jhund is a biographical sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer directed by Nagraj Manjule. The movie will be hitting the cinemas on Friday.

"It's been 20 to 30 years since I have been training the kids, but it all started when I saw some kids playing football with buckets. It was then I thought that I have to do something to make their future better. I wanted to train them into good players and to be proud on the pretext of playing football," Viraj Barse told .

The noted football coach shared how he used all his salary into this mission to make slum children into a great footballer

"Everyone has their own mission, we know that people will give any donations for football, so my family and I had put whatever we have on this mission," said Barse.

"I have 4 to 5 lakh students because now it is not limited to Nagpur only, it has progressed beyond Nagpur. We have reached from the state level to the national level. Every year my students are progressing to the next level" he added.

