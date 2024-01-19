Forest Green Rovers sack club manager Troy Deeney after 29 days

London [UK], January 19 : Troy Deeney, who was appointed as the manager of Forest Green Rovers on December 20, has been sacked by the club after six games.

With 29 days of charge, Deeney featured on the eighth spot on the list of quickest managers to get fired.

During Deeney's six games in charge, Forest Green drew three and lost three and currently sit at the bottom of League Two. The former Watford striker's sacking comes after his public criticism of the team.

Deeney's 29 days of charge saw him criticising the players on Saturday following their 2-0 home defeat to Harrogate. He accused his players of "hiding", and "being scared". He went on to state that his team was "full of sulkers".

While speaking to Sky Sports, Deenye admitted that he shouldn't have criticised his players and accepted that he let his emotions get the better of him at the moment.

But on Friday, Forest Green Rovers released a statement to announce the sacking of the head coach.

Dale Vince, Chairman of Forest Green Rovers talked about the sacking of Deeney and said as quoted from the club's official website, "These are decisions nobody likes to make, but we have acted this way to give FGR the best possible chance of improving results and climbing the league table. We wish Troy all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts."

The statement also added that "the search for a new head coach will begin straightaway. Dan Connor will take charge of the team for Saturday's match at Gillingham."

In Deeney's absence, goalkeeping coach Dan Connor will take charge of the technical area for Saturday's game at Gillingham.

Before Deeney's sack, the former English striker received a four-match touchline ban and was fined £1,500 after being sent off in Forest Gree's last month's 2-1 defeat at Swindon.

Deeney was shown a red card in the 85th minute but he continued to protest in front of referee Scott Simpson.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor