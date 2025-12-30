Former Argentina teammate backs Messi to play 2026 FIFA World Cup

Buenos Aires [Argentina], December 30 : Former Argentina and Inter Milan footballer Javier Zanetti has backed his compatriot and FIFA World Cup-winning icon Lionel Messi to play the FIFA World Cup next year, saying that while it is the striker's decision to play or not, he has "no doubt that it will happen".

Messi, at the age of 38, captured the most prestigious prize for his club, Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer, the MLS Cup, this year. He had an incredible season with the club, scoring a massive 29 goals and 19 assists in 28 matches. Even in the MLS Cup title clash, he did not score a goal but became the ultimate playmaker with his assists in his side's 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC. From what has been seen of Messi's fitness and performance-wise, there is very little doubt about his presence in the marquee football tournament next year.

Zanetti said to FourFourTwo, as quoted by Goal.com, "That has to be his decision, but I think yes. There are only a few months to go, and I believe he also wants to represent his country again. I have no doubt it will happen."

The 52-year-old, who made over 600 appearances for Inter Milan, does not agree that Messi is too old and has full faith in his capabilities as a player and leader.

"He is intelligent, knows better than anyone how to interpret what the team needs, and is surrounded by great players in the national team. I am convinced that with him, Argentina will be a major contender again at the next World Cup," he added.

On if Messi could play football beyond the World Cup, Zanetti said that it is time for Messi to enjoy his football.

"I do not know if that can be seen in the short term, but I think the time has come for Messi to enjoy football. The most important thing now is that he enjoys what he does. The World Cup will surely be an important testing ground to see how he feels, and then he will decide, calmly, whether to continue," he added.

Earlier in December, ESPN Messi said, "I hope I can be there," on being asked about his possibility of playing in the World Cup at the age of 39.

"I hope I can be there. I have said before that I would love to be there. At worst, I will be there watching it live, but it will be special. The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country - especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way."

He added, "The truth is we have extraordinary players, and it has been shown for years - especially the desire and excitement since Lionel Scaloni (coach) took over. The mentality everyone has. It is a squad full of winners, with strong mindsets, who want to win more, and that's contagious. You see it in training, in matches. You see them train, and they give it their all."

"We are an amazing group that gets along very well, but in training matches or certain drills, if they have to go hard, they go hard. Everyone gives their all, and that's a huge strength of this group and this national team. Scaloni and his staff built all of this. The day-to-day atmosphere comes from them," he concluded.

Argentina are set to start their title defence against Algeria on June 16.

