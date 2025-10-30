Former champions Bengaluru FC gear up for Mohameddan Sporting test

Fatorda (Goa) [India], October 30 : The second match of the day in the AIFF Super Cup will see former champions Bengaluru FC take on Mohammedan Sporting at the PJN Stadium. For the former, however, it is a matter of getting the result against the side that was a rather difficult opponent for them last season. Bengaluru only lost thrice at home in 2024-25, with Mohammedan being one of the teams that won at the Kanteerava, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Fast forward to the PJN in Goa in the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26, Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza would like to see his side get the three points with a more direct approach.

"We want to play more direct football - overcome lines faster and attack the goal with fewer passes," said Zaragoza, as quoted from the official website of AIFF.

"Last season, we were solid defensively, but we needed to create more chances and finish better. That's something we've focused on in pre-season," he noted.

Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu highlighted the importance of getting into the rhythm as soon as possible.

"It feels great to be back in competitive football. We have been training well, and everyone's working hard to get back to their rhythm. The main thing now is to stay fit and keep improving with every session," said Sandhu.

Mohammedan Sporting, on the other hand, are relishing the opportunity to play against a strong side like Bengaluru.

Head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo said, "We know Bengaluru are a strong team full of experienced professionals, but these are matches you look forward to as a player and as a coach. We'll go out there, play our football, and give everything we have."

"We need to stay disciplined and work hard - that's been our identity all season. The results don't go your way sometimes, but performance is what matters. I've told the players to enjoy the occasion and play with freedom. When they express themselves, they perform at their best," said Wadoo.

Mohammedan defender Sajad Hussain Parray is relishing the opportunity to prove himself against quality opposition.

"We're a young and energetic bunch of players, and we are ready to give it our all. It's a big challenge, but also a big opportunity for us to prove ourselves against a team like Bengaluru FC," said Sajad.

