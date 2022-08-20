Former India football captain Samar Banerjee passes away

Indian football team captain at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics Samar Banerjee passed away at the age of 92. Banerjee had been ill for the past one month and was admitted to the hospital after being seriously ill on July 27. The former Olympian breathed his last at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday, August 20.

Samar Banerjee was suffering from multiple health issues which included Alzheimer's, high blood pressure and azotemia. As per report, a separate medical board was created for him as two neurologists were treating him. A CT scan confirmed bleeding in the brain. Banerjee was then transferred to the emergency at Bangur Institute of Neurosciences in Kolkata. However, after fighting for the last few days, he died on Saturday morning. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee took to Twitter and offered condolence on demise of former India player.