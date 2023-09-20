Former keeper David James feels opposition should beware of chances Manchester City are creating

Manchester [UK], September 20 : Former England goalkeeper David James feels the number of chances that Manchester City have created will be a major challenge for the opposition teams in the upcoming games.

In their UEFA Champions League campaign opener against Red Star Belgrade, The Blues fired 37 shots, 15 of which were on target and that comes on the back taking 29 shots against West Ham, again with 15 on target.

Overall, in the past two games City have had 66 shots in two matches, 30 on target, and former keeper James said upcoming opponents should be aware of the situation.

"We all suggested this would be a one-sided game, but though final scoreline didn't reflect our predictions, the performance definitely did. It was similar to the game against West Ham - though not as good - in that if we had scored seven or eight, nobody would have been surprised," said James as quoted from the club's official website.

"These are the sort of performances that will have Nottingham Forest and Newcastle going, hang on a minute, the goalkeepers have made 25-plus saves in the last two games against City - what are we going to have to do to stop them creating that many chances? And that's not even including the shots that didn’t hit the target. It's been a pretty good start for City," James added.

The reigning champions of the UCL suffered in the opening half of the game and conceded a goal just before the end of the first half.

However, as soon as the second half started Julian Alvarez equalized the scoreline and again in the 60th minute the Argentine youngster got the back of the net to give City the lead in the match.

In the 73rd minute, Rodrigo scored from a brilliant shot to clinch a 3-1 win for City.

The Premier League title defenders will square off against Nottingham Forest on Saturday in their next fixture in the Premier League.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor