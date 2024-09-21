Former Man City legend speaks on Phil Foden's impact for national, club team

New Delhi [India], September 21 : Manchester City legendary player Shaun Wright-Phillips spoke about the young midfielder Phil Foden's impact for his national side England and club team Manchester City.

Manchester City will host Arsenal in their fifth Gameweek clash on Sunday. The match will be played at the Erihad stadium and the match will kick off at 9 AM IST.

"First of all, I think they play completely differently. I think it might be different now under Lee Carsley, but if you look at the way City plays, I think they keep the ball so well that it allows for those attacking three, four, or five players to rotate positions and find better spaces. So, if one's not open, the boys are comfortable enough to come out, go back out the other way, and it gives them time to then find another space, which may be big enough. You can see when that space is big enough because as soon as you get the ball to Phil, he'll turn and go," Wright-Phillips said at the Star Sports Press Room.

"We watched him do it against Inter Milan when he came on Saturdaygave him the ball, turned and went, got a foul. In many ways, he's so unpredictable because he'll just play that simple pass. When you give him that ball, when you think you've given him two yards, that's not enough for him. That's too much to give a player like Phil Foden because once he's turned, his first four steps are so quick out of the traps, and that's all he needs to let fly or put in a nice ball," the former player added.

Further, the 42-year-old believed that the Ballon d'Or should go to one of City's unsung heroes: Rodri. He praised the Spanish midfielder's intelligence and positional awareness, as well as his ability to both defend and contribute to the attack. Wright-Phillips cited Rodri's clutch performances, such as the goals he scored in crucial moments, as well as his consistently high level of play for both club and country.

"For me, Rodri. What can you say about the man? I watch him so many times, and you never see him sprint. For me, if I can see somebody in that position who is never sprinting, that tells you how good his brain is in terms of knowing where the play is going to break down, where he needs to be to either give a foul or slow them down to get the team back, or even to receive the ball. I think as well as he defends, people forget how well he attacks for a holding midfielder," Wright-Phillips said.

"Some of the goals he scored last year and the year before were massively important. Some of the passes he puts into Kyle Walker on the overlap, over the back of the left-back, are brilliant. Then, when he plays for his country, he plays exactly the same way. What he's helped City achievehe's probably the longest-standing player to play and just not lose, just win everything. For me, how can you not give it to him?" the former player concluded.

