Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney "100 per cent" convinced some injured players can play

Manchester [UK], May 13 : Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney is "100 per cent" convinced that some of the injured players are fit enough to play.

Manchester United received a huge blow in their quest for a spot in European football next season after Arsenal emerged victorious with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Red Devils' season has been plagued by injuries as the majority of the key players missed the clash against the Gunners. Defenders Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Willy Kambwala, and Raphael Varane were sidelined from the game due to injuries.

Rooney questioned the players' availability due to injury and feels that some of them can play and told Sky Sports, "If they are, I don't think they're showing it very well. The performances, and there are some good players in that squad, are way below par. As we look at the injuries they've picked up, some of those players can play, 100 per cent."

"When you have the European Championship coming up and an FA Cup final, it's easy for players to stay out of it a little bit, get back for the final and make sure they're ready for the European Championship. I've seen it myself over the years. The players who are injured are not filling themselves in any credit at the minute. The manager is going to take all the stick for that," Rooney added.

Former Manchester United midfielder and Rooney's teammate Roy Keane responded to Rooney's claims and said, "That's not a good sign. You hope players who are carrying injuries are desperate to get back to playing football. There are always a few players at every club who drag their heels with a few injuries. But other players, certainly ones I played with, they will try and knock a week or two off that."

"That's always a worry, but that goes on at lots of clubs, where they have a lack of confidence and they're out of it, and they don't rush back to be with the team," Keane added.

Both teams were separated by Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard's strike in the 20th minute. The Red Devils fought hard while maintaining 55 per cent possession, putting up 14 shots in comparison to Arsenal's 11. The defeat marked United's 19th loss in all competition, which is their most since 1978-79,

After the defeat, Manchester United are in the 8th spot with 54 points, three behind a spot for featuring in the Europa League next season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor