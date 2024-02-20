Former World Cup winner Andreas Brehme dies at the age of 63

New Delhi [India], February 20 : Former World Cup-winning defender from Germany, Andreas Brehme passed away at the age of 63 due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

German legend Brehme scored a match-winning penalty against Argentina in the final 1990 FIFA World Cup in Rome, Italy.

The defender has a total of 86 appearances for his national side where he managed to cross the line eight times. He has managed to win club titles with teams like Bayern Munich in Bundesliga and Inter Milan in Serie A before retiring from the sport in 1998.

The German player also won UEFA Cup in 1991 while playing for the Italian club, Inter Milan.

German club Bayern Munich took to social media and paid condolences to the family after Brehme's demise.

"FC Bayern is deeply shocked by the sudden death of Andreas Brehme. The German record champion is united in mourning with his relatives and friends. We will always keep Andreas Brehme in our hearts - as a world champion and even more so as a very special person. He will always be part of the FC Bayern family. Rest in peace, dear Andi!" the German side wrote on X.

Der FC Bayern ist zutiefst erschüttert vom plötzlichen Tod von Andreas Brehme. Der deutsche Rekordmeister ist in Trauer vereint mit den Angehörigen und Freunden. Wir werden Andreas Brehme immer in unseren Herzen behalten – als Weltmeister und mehr noch als einen ganz besonderen… pic.twitter.com/9u2OrgJEwY — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) February 20, 2024

Inter Millan took to social media and called Brehme "forever a legend".

"A magnificent player, a true Interista. Ciao Andy, forever a legend," the Italian club wrote on X.

A magnificent player, a true Interista. Ciao Andy, forever a legend ⚫️🔵#FCIM pic.twitter.com/bfHDIoj6ad — Inter (@Inter_en) February 20, 2024

Brehme also won a Bundesliga title with Kaiserslautern.

"The FCK mourns the loss of Andreas Brehme. He wore the Red Devils jersey for a total of ten years and became German champion and cup winner with FCK. In 1990 he shot the German national team to the World Cup title with his penalty and finally became a football legend. The FCK family is deeply saddened and its thoughts are with Andi Brehme's relatives and friends. We will honour his memory," Kaiserslautern said in a statement, as quoted by Goal.com.

