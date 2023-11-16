France beats S.Korea 1-0 in FIFA U-17 World Cup Group E
Published: November 16, 2023
Jakarta, Nov 16 A goal from Mathis Amougou gave France a 1-0 win over South Korea on Wednesday in Group E actions of the U-17 FIFA World Cup Indonesia.
Held at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), the match saw the French players complete a total of 12 shots, compared to South Korea's eight, reports Xinhua.
In another Group E match held at the same stadium, the United States delivered a 2-1 win against Burkina Faso. Keyrol Figueroa and Nimfasha Berchimas scored goals for the U.S. during the first half.
