France superstar Karim Benzema out of FIFA World Cup with injury

France striker Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar after suffering an injury in training. The Ballon d'Or winner, who has been struggling with a muscle problem, was forced to leave defending champions France's training session earlier on Saturday.

"I am extremely sad for Karim who had made this World Cup a major objective. Despite this new blow for the French team, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything to meet the huge challenge that awaits us," said coach Didier Deschamps in a statement. The latest blow sees Benzema join a string of French stars to miss the World Cup with Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Christopher Nkunku already out. While Benzema’s replacement is yet to be announced, the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner will be a big miss for the national side ahead of their World Cup opener. Benzema wrote on Instagram: "In my life I have never given up but tonight I have to think about the team, as I have always done, so reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our group make a good World Cup."Thank you for all your messages of support