Frank Lampard set to be named Everton manager: Report

Former England and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard is set to become the head coach of Premier League club, Everton.

As per a report in Goal.com, Lampard has beaten Duncan Ferguson and Vitor Perreira to the job in a series of interviews which were conducted on Friday in London.

The 43-year-old Lampard is now expected to bring his old staff from Chelsea to Everton. Coaching stint at Everton has been vacant since one year after Rafael Benitez was let go as the head coach.

Duncan Ferguson had then taken over on an interim basis for the second time, and he lost 0-1 to Aston Villa in his only game in charge.

Lampard had begun his coaching career at Derby, managing the club in 2018-19. He then took charge of his old club Chelsea and as a result, he became the first English manager of the Blues in two decades.

However, after a string of poor performances, Lampard was sacked as the head coach in 2021 and Thomas Tuchel took over the reins.

( With inputs from ANI )

