"Freakish result that happens once": Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not willing to estimate Manchester United

Anfield [UK], December 15 : Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp is not underestimating Manchester United after their previous encounter resulted in a 7-0 victory in favour of the Reds.

Klopp's men will face Erik Ten Hag's Red Devils at Anfield on Sunday. While Liverpool currently sit at the top of the table, Manchester United got knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after finishing in the final spot of Group F earlier this week.

Ahead of the game, Klopp isn't willing to underestimate Manchester United and said in the pre-match press conference as quoted from the club's official website.

"The 7-0 we knew on the day was a freakish result that happens once in life pretty much. And if it helps anybody for the next game, it's the team who lost 7-0 and not the team who won 7-0, that's another thing. If you take it all out of consideration then we just play a football game against the rival, the historical rival, of Liverpool FC, at home at Anfield," Klopp said.

"That itself must make it a special game and that's what I want to see from us: a special game. Really understand the situation and give your all - that's all I need," Klopp added.

Overall, this season, Liverpool have clinched a lot of late goals to secure victories and walk away with three points.

This was recently witnessed during their 4-3 victory against Fulham. Klopp talked about how such victories affect the team's mentality.

"Yeah, it came rather from that [comeback victories]. I knew at the beginning [of the season] we have a really good football team. We brought a really good few boys, and actually the boys who were here we all knew how good they can be. So that was obvious from pretty early," Klopp said.

"But what is that? Tell me one Premier League squad who is not good, that is just existing. Especially if you fight for the top four, they are all outstanding so that's what you have to be. These experiences, we said it when it happened early, early in the season; we had a good pre-season, a long pre-season and we didn't train once 10v11 and had to play it pretty much for the first five games all the time! We did that really well and yeah, that brings a group together obviously," Klopp added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor