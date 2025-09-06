From learning to leading: FIFA's workshop empowers young women administrators to move forward together

New Delhi [India], September 6 : The FIFA Capacity Building Workshop for Administrators concluded in New Delhi as the participants addressed various avenues of empowering young women working in the realm of the beautiful game, as per the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, who was present to address the gathering on the final day, expressed gratitude towards FIFA's continued support and underlined their significant involvement in Indian Football.

"Just a few months ago, we saw it in Kolkata with the Women's Coaches Development Programme. Now, with this workshop in Delhi for women administrators across the nation, the impact is already showing," Chaubey said, as quoted from the official website of AIFF.

Citing recent achievements of the national women's teams, he said, "From the senior women's team qualifying for the AFC Women's Asian Cup on merit, to the U20s reaching the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup after 20 years, and the U17s winning the SAFF Championship crown last week, these aren't merely isolated victories. They reflect how the right guidance and capacity building are giving women's football in India the push it deserves."

Chaubey's reminder of responsibility and recognition struck a chord with the youngest of the administrators present in the room. Still in their early twenties and barely out of classrooms, marking tiny footsteps into football's governance, they brimmed with fresh perspectives, energy and a readiness to forward the pitches laid down during the workshop.

Among them was Karnataka's 23-year-old Hemanshi Gour, for whom administration is but a continuation of her footballing journey. From playing in schoolyards without a coach to guiding state youth teams and managing the India U20s and U17s national teams, her path has never been linear, but always forward.

"Wherever you work, as a player, coach, or manager, you should feel satisfied at the end of the day," she reflected.

The workshop gave her an opportunity to merge her trajectory of diverse experiences.

"It gave me knowledge in every aspect, which I can take back to my teams," she noted.

While the national team manager's story is rooted in a lifetime with the game, Sai Divya Shree from Bengaluru, 22, a district level footballer-turned social media intern, discovered her calling off the pitch during the pandemic.

"I realised I wanted to explore the off-field side of the game," she said.

Today, she interns with the Roots FC media team, runs a podcast, and curates a women's football page, all steps that led her to the workshop in Delhi.

"For me, this workshop was about perspective," Sai said.

"It showed how different people contribute to women's football, and when it comes together, it feels like we're building something much larger than ourselves," she added.

The same tinges of curiosity and determination were shared by the 22-year-old Ursha Mitra. Already working with Gokulam Kerala FC as a team manager, she is familiar with the doubts her age invites.

"There were times people didn't take me seriously because of my age," she admitted.

"But young administrators bring fresh perspectives. We are in tune with trends, we are creative and proactive. And as women, we can act as mediators in times of conflict, so we also bring stability," she noted.

Where Ursha draws strength from breaking age barriers, 22-year-old Ridah Shaikh's journey, by contrast, has been shaped by a diverse sporting career. A former cricketer who captained Goa's U16 side, played football and badminton, and now manages the Sesa FA team.

"Administrators play a vital role in helping players thrive," she explained.

"When we take care of logistics, facilities, welfare, and resources, players don't have to worry about off-field issues. That's how they grow," she added.

Together, the journeys of Hemanshi, Sai, Ursha, and Ridah represent the collective strength of a new wave of women administrators in football.

As the three-day workshop concluded, it brought with it a renewed commitment to strengthening the backbone of women's football in India. With FIFA's support and AIFF's vision, the focus now shifts from capacity building to implementation.

