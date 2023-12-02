Gatti's late winner sends Juve past Monza in Serie A

Rome, Dec 2 Federico Gatti's last-gasp winner helped Juventus register a dramatic 2-1 away victory over Monza in Serie A, with Adrien Rabiot scoring one and setting up another.

Juve should have taken the lead in the 11th minute but Dusan Vlahovic saw his penalty was parried away by Michele Di Gregorio, and the Serbian's follow-up was also denied by the goalkeeper, reports Xinhua.

However, the away side broke the deadlock through the resulting corner, as starlet Hans Nicolussi Caviglia assisted for Rabiot to turn in a header.

The Bianconeri then created a couple of chances but Federico Chiesa's attempts were blocked while Vlahovic's free kick hit the wall.

The game culminated in the stoppage time as Monza scored the equalizer in the 91st minute when substitute Valentin Carboni's cross-shot went into the net directly.

As the game seemed to be finished with a tie, an unexpected hero came to Juve's rescue minutes later when Rabiot pulled back near the by-line, and Gatti drilled home despite an awful first-touch.

With the hard-fought win, Juve provisionally sit on the top place with 33 points, one point ahead of Inter Milan who visit Napoli on Sunday.

