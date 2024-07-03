German midfielder Kroos calls Lamine Yamal 'most dangerous player' ahead of facing Spain

Stuttgart [Germany], July 3 : German midfielder Toni Kroos heaped praise on Lamine Yamal and said that the Spanish youngster was FC Barcelona's most 'dangerous player' in the previous season of La Liga.

Germany will take on Spain in the quarter-final round of the EURO Cup 2024 at the Stuttgart Arena on Friday.

Earlier in May, the German midfielder announced his retirement from football after the end of the Euro 2024. He ended his club football career with Real Madrid after the Los Blancos' 15th UEFA Champions League (UCL) win.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Kroos said that in recent times younger players are better than others. The German midfielder added that they know what Yamal is capable of in a game.

The 34-year-old added that the German side will try to keep Yamal and Nico Williams as quiet as possible in the upcoming match.

"In recent years players seem to be better now at younger ages, it's really incredible. He [Yamal] was Barcelona's most dangerous player last season. We know what he's capable of and will try to keep him and Nico Williams as quiet as possible. To be that good at 16 is simply unbelievable," Kroos was quoted by Goal.com as saying.

In Spain's last match against Georgia in the Round of 16 match, the 16-year-old created the most chances (6) in the game. Currently, Yamal has made the most assists (2) in the ongoing EURO Cup 2024 for the La Rojas.

In the La Liga 2023/2024, Yamal played 37 matches for FC Barcelona and scored 5 goals and 5 assists.

Germany are coming into this match after beating Denmark 2-0 in the pre-quarter-final match with the help of Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala's goals. Meanwhile, Spain hammered Georgia with a 4-1. Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams, and Dani Olmo were the scorers for the Spanish side.

