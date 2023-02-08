Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan dies in Turkey earthquake body found under rubble

February 8, 2023

Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan has died following the deadly earthquake that struck his home country, his club Yeni ...

Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan dies in Turkey earthquake body found under rubble

Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan has died following the deadly earthquake that struck his home country, his club Yeni Malatyaspor has confirmed.“Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace,” the club said on Twitter.“We will not forget you, beautiful person,” they wrote

