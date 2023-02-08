Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan dies in Turkey earthquake body found under rubble
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 8, 2023 10:49 AM 2023-02-08T10:49:17+5:30 2023-02-08T10:50:37+5:30
Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan has died following the deadly earthquake that struck his home country, his club Yeni Malatyaspor has confirmed."Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace," the club said on Twitter."We will not forget you, beautiful person," they wrote