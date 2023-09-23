Gokulam Kerala FC secures Iranian striker Hajar Dabbaghi ahead of AFC Women's Club Championship

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], September 23 : Gokulam Kerala FC on Friday announced the signing of Iranian national team striker, Hajar Dabbaghi.

The accomplished player joined Gokulam Kerala FC after an illustrious five-year stint with Iranian club Sepahan Esfahan, where she showcased remarkable talent and prowess as a goal-scorer.

Taking to social media platform, X, Gokulam Kerala FC, said, "Dabbaghi is now a Malabarian We have signed the Iranian goal scorer Hajar Dabbaghi to boost our attack Let's welcome the Iranian goal-machine, who has scored more than 100 goals in the Iranian League to Kozhikode."

During her tenure with Sepahan FC, Hajar Dabbaghi she amassed an impressive record, netting more than 100 goals in the Iranian Women's League.

Gokulam Kerala FC is gearing up for the highly anticipated AFC Women's Club Championship, slated to take place in Thailand from November 6th onwards.

The club has strategically reinforced its squad with the addition of another dynamic striker, Veronica Appiah from Ghana, along with the retention of the Ghanaian goalkeeper, Beatrice Ntiwaa.

In the AFC Women’s Club Championship, Gokulam Kerala FC, Chinese Taipei women's league champions, Hualien Women, as well as the reigning champions of women's league, Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies are playing.

Additionally, Bangkok FC, fresh off their triumph in the Thai Women's League earlier this year, rounds out the challenging lineup.

The acquisition of Hajar Dabbaghi further underscores Gokulam Kerala FC's commitment to assembling a squad of international caliber, poised to make a resounding impact on the AFC Women's Club Championship and beyond.

