Gokulam Kerala FC signs Serbian Midfielder Nikola Stojanovic from Mohammedan SC

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], January 2 : Gokulam Kerala FC has signed Serbian midfielder Nikola Stojenovic on Tuesday. The Kerala-based club signed the player from I-League side Mohammedan SC, who was a former captain of them.

The player scored five goals and ten assists in twenty-five matches in the I-League. He has played for the Montenegrin clubs OFK Petrovac and FFK Decic Tuzi.

"Big news! Serbian midfielder Nikola Stojanovic joins our ranks! Let's give him a warm welcome," the club wrote on Instagram to announce the news.

Nicola will join the team camp in the first week of January. Nicola will play for the team in the preliminary round of the Super Cup to be held in Odisha from January 11 to 21. Currently, Gokulam is in the sixth position with seventeen points in the I-League, which has gone on hiatus.

"We're delighted to announce the acquisition of Nikola Stojanovic. His leadership experience and commendable performance record make him an exciting addition to our squad," told club president VC Praveen as per a release from the club.

