Golden boy of Bengal: Mamata Banerjee extends wishes to Chhetri after his final match for India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 7 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her wish to Indian Football Team skipper Sunil Chhetri after he played his final international match with the Blue Tigers.

Chhetri kicked off his professional football journey at Mohun Bagan in 2002. Chhetri helped India win the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup, as well as the 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 SAFF Championship. He also led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which helped India qualify for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.

Mamata took to his official X account and wished Chhetri for his 'glorious' new journey. She also called the 39-year-old the 'golden boy' of Bengal.

The West Bengal CM further added that it was not the farewell for him but the day when he will pledge to uphold the glory of his family.

"Welcome Sunil Chhetri @chetrisunil11 to the beginning of a glorious new journey. You start a new phase of life today. You have been a golden boy of Bengal, Captain of the Indian football team, a sports icon of Asia, a globally adored scorer, a giant achiever. I am sure that you will continue to play, add to our glory and achieve many more laurels for yourself and us. It is not a day of farewell for you. It is a day to renew your pledge to uphold the glory of your family, Bengal and India further and further. Wish and pray for your future successes," Mamata wrote on X.

https://x.com/MamataOfficial/status/1798717947747389633

Recapping the match, the Blue Tigers dominated the first half of the game by creating plenty of chances but failed to get the back of the net to clinch a victory in skipper Sunil Chhetri's final match. Meanwhile, in the second half, the Kuwait side made a comeback in the game but Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stood still under the goalpost to stop them.

In the 11th minute of the game, India got the best chance of the match when defender Anwar Ali's stunning header just went above the goalpost. Minutes later, Lallianzuala Chhangte placed a left-footed shot from outside the box but it went too high.

Before the half-time whistle, India attempted many shots outside but it was blocked by the Kuwait defenders. The scoreline stayed 0-0 after the end of the first half.

In the second half, the India skipper Sunil Chhetri came close to giving India a lead with a header but it was again blocked.

Even after creating plenty of chances, the Blue Tigers failed to get the back of the net and ended Sunil Chhetri's farewell match with a goalless draw.

