Granada winger Zaragoza to join Bayern Munich next summer

Berlin, Dec 7 Spanish winger Bryan Zaragoza will join Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024 from La Liga outfit Granada, the Bundesliga titleholders announced on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old has penned a five-year deal with the record German champions, reports Xinhua.

"Bryan is one of the most exciting prospects in Spain and has been on our radar for a long time. He will expand our offensive options. We wish him much success with Granada for the rest of the season and look forward to him joining us in the summer," said Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund.

Zaragoza joined Granada in 2019 from his hometown club Conejito de Malaga, where he had spent a season on loan at El Ejido. The winger has made 51 appearances for Granada, scoring ten goals and providing three assists. In October, Zaragoza made his debut for Spain's national team in a 2-0 victory over Scotland in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

"Bryan Zaragoza is a strong, very fast and extremely agile winger who can play on both wings. He is unpredictable, dangerous and very good in one-on-one situations. He has already made his debut for the Spanish senior national team this year and has a lot of potential," said Freund.

Bayern Munich currently sit second in the Bundesliga. The reigning champions next take on struggling Eintracht Frankfurt before traveling to Manchester United for their final match in UEFA Champions League Group A.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor