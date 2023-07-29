"Had special relationship with him": Manchester City manager Guardiola on Riyad Mahrez

Seoul [South Korea], July 29 : Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola paid a special tribute to Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez who left the club recently to join Saudi Pro League side (SPL) Al-Ahil.

Ahead of City's fixture against Atletico Madrid, Guardiola reflected on Mahrez's time with the Blues. He hailed him as one of the players who he enjoyed watching the most.

"He was loved by the staff. An important figure in the success we have had in the last five years. I wish him and his family all the best," Guardiola said as quoted from the club's official website.

"He is one of the guys in my career who I saw who enjoyed the most - he would play today, tomorrow. Incredible skills and technical ability. I enjoyed as a manager to be with him. I had a special relationship with him," Guardiola added.

Guardiola further went on to highlight his relationship with Mahrez and say that he understands his reason to leave the club.

"Our relationship was with incredible respect. It is not easy to replace this kind of player. He doesn't feel the pressure he is a guy who has to play every single day to be happy. I understand completely (his decision to leave). I know how tough it was to not play in the FA Cup final and Champions League finals. It was really good to work with him. Really nice. I learned a lot," Guardiola signed off.

The Algerian forward spent five years with the treble winners after signing from Leicester City in 2018. Mahrez’s spell at the Etihad saw him feature in 236 appearances and bag 78 goals along with 59 assists. Throughout his stay, Mahrez was an integral member of Pep Guardiola’s squad.

He ended his stay in Manchester by winning 11 major trophies, along with this he also walks away as a distinguished Treble winner in his final campaign with the Blues. Mahrez struck double digits in all of his five seasons. He was also voted Etihad Player of the Month on seven occasions.

