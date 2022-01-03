Had wonderful chances, but never took them: Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle rued the wasted opportunities as his side dropped points against Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, on Sunday evening.

Lukasz Gikiewicz's lone strike in the 31st minute was enough for Chennaiyin FC to bag full points, as the Red Miners failed to score the equaliser despite creating quite a few chances.

"I think it's important that you don't single out anybody individual, because if we win as a team, then we lose the team. So I don't like the way that's been phrased to try and blame one person. Well, there is a group. So, if we look, we conceded the goal as a group, I never ever believe as individuals in my team," said Owen Coyle in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website.

"So, of course, we have players available, something we'll look at as we go. But the most important thing is we put enough into the game yet, right? It was against the run to play. We were the better team tonight, all over the night. We had wonderful chances. We never took them. So that's something we need to be better at, that we will be clinical in taking chances. And of course, avoiding goals and defend better," he added.

The head coach further dismissed the rumours about Ferran Corminas joining Jamshedpur FC.

"No, those rumours are untrue. I think (Ferran) Corominas is a wonderful player and I've been an admirer of him for many years. But that story, whatever it was, it's based on no foundation. We have not spoken to anybody in regarding to Coro or the boy himself. So I don't know where the story came from. But, we are actively speaking to a couple of targets," said the head coach.

( With inputs from ANI )

