Harry Kane, Sane score to help Bayern Munich beat Man United in UCL group opener

Munich [Germany], September 21 : German club Bayern Munich beat Manchester United by 4-3 in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Group A opener on Thursday.

The high-voltage match saw seven goals in the game as both teams left no ground for their opponents.

The English club started off well and created a few goal-scoring chances but failed to get the back of the net.

Eriksen opened up the Bayern defence in the fourth minute with a weaving run and sent a cross but Bayern left-back, Davies produced a brilliant tackle to prevent an opening goal.

In the 17th minute, Rashford started a fiery run down the left flank and tried to cut back to make room to take a shot but again Bayern defenders gathered to block the shot.

However, in the 28th minute, Leroy Sane made the first breakthrough in the match after United goalkeeper Andre Onana failed to save an easy shot. Harry Kane produced a sharp backheel to find Sane with a one-two and helped the German player to make space in the box.

Soon after scoring the first goal, Serge Gnabry doubled their advantage and made the scoreline 2-0 after he placed a left-footed strike into the bottom-right corner. United's new signing Onana again failed to prevent the shot.

Before the end of the first half, Rashford and Dalot tried to come back into the game but could not pass through Bayern's defence.

In the 49th minute, United's new signing Rasmus Hojlund scored the first goal for the visitors and brought them back into the game. Hojlund's shot deflected past Bayern's defender and went straight into the box.

This season's star signing for Bayern Kane scored his first goal for the German club in the UCL from the penalty spot and sent the ball into the bottom-left corner giving Onana no chance to save it.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro scored the second goal for United and gave hope to the English side. He placed a low strike which made it difficult for the Bayern goalkeeper to save it.

In the 92nd minute, Mathys Tel scored the fourth goal for the home side with his close-range shot. Joshua Kimmich made the assist with a fine through-ball over the top.

Just within three minutes after the fourth goal of Munich, Casemiro scored his second goal of the match.

The match ended 4-3 in favour of Bayern.

United will square off against Burney on Sunday in the upcoming Premier League fixture.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor