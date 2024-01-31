"Have the capability to turn the tide": Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], January 31 : Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil on Tuesday said that they can turn the tide in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Jamshedpur FC will lock horns against Northeast United FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Wednesday.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Khalid said that they are confident as they are doing well in the league. He added that his players got results in the recently concluded Kalinga Super Cup.

The head coach further added that Northeast United have an amazing set of players, so they need to dominate the game from the beginning.

"We have the capability to turn the tide (in the ISL). They are doing well and are confident. I told them to play their natural game. We motivated them, and we got good results in the Kalinga Super Cup. We have to continue like this because the first match (in the ISL) is very important. We will do what we have prepared. There are 10 matches left. We lost (matches) in the first leg. This time, we should play well. We can't underestimate the opponent because they are a good team. They have a good mix of Indian and foreign players. So, it is not an easy game for us. We have to be on top (of our game)," Khalid was quoted by ISL's official website as saying.

Khalid asked the home fans to keep supporting and that the players would make them proud with their performance.

"The fans have to support us, and we will try to make them proud with our game. If we get continuous support from the fans like we always had, we will do good," he added.

Talking about India's recent participation in the Asian Cup 2023, he added that Indian football has improved.

"There has been improvement in Indian football, and there is no doubt about it. Since the Indian players have gained confidence because foreign coaches and foreign players have come," he added.

In their previous five games, Khalid Jamil's side won three games. However, they are coming into this game after losing against East Bengal FC by 2-0 in the Kalinga Super Cup.

In the ISL standings, Jamshedpur FC stand in tenth place with 9 points by their name after winning two of their 12 games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor