"Have to win all the trophies with this club": Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Nora Fernandes

New Delhi [India], July 4 : Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Nora Fernandes stated that he wants to win every single trophy that is available with the club in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Kerala Blasters FC remain committed to strengthening every sector of the field to build a formidable squad capable of challenging for titles in the coming season.

After the departures of Karanjit Singh and Lara Sharma, the Indian Super League (ISL) side secured young goalie Som Kumar and added Nora Fernandes as their third goalkeeper, alongside Sachin Suresh.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has signed a three-year deal with the Blasters.

Fernandes enjoyed a stellar season with I-League side Aizawl FC, featuring in 17 games and demonstrating his potential and sharp movements inside the box. The Goa-born custodian registered five clean sheets in the 2023-24 I-League season.

Now focused on winning major titles with the club, Fernandes shared his thoughts in an exclusive interview with Kerala Blasters FC, discussing his move, his goals with the team, and more.

"It's a big opportunity for me to sign with Kerala Blasters FC. They gave me this opportunity, so I have to thank them," Fernandes stated after putting pen to paper on a multi-year deal with the Blasters.

The unwavering support of Kerala Blasters FC fans has made playing in front of the Yellow Sea a dream for players. Fernandes eagerly expressed his excitement about showcasing his skills before the enthusiastic crowd in Kochi.

Speaking in context, the goalkeeper said as quoted from ISL, "Kerala Blasters FC have a big fan following, and everyone is very good here in Kerala."

"They (Kerala Blasters FC) have a huge fan base, and I'm looking forward to playing in front of these fans," he added.

The Blasters have come close to clinching titles under Ivan Vukomanovic but fell short. With new management, they are determined to secure their first silverware. Fernandes also has his sights set on winning trophies with the club. He is committed to giving his all and showcasing his potential to lead his team to success.

"I have to win all the trophies with this club, and I have to give my best," the custodian stated.

Kerala Blasters FC continued their trend of signing young prodigies ahead of the upcoming ISL 2024-25 season. Alongside Fernandes, they have secured the signatures of R. Lalthanmawia, Likmabam Rakesh, Naocha Singh, and Som Kumar.

Under the guidance of Mikael Stahre, the Blasters aim to build a core group of youngsters, providing players like Fernandes a platform to showcase their talent on the biggest stage.

The goalkeeper considers it a privilege to have such opportunities at their age and is delighted to share the dressing room with such a talented group of players.

"As for me, it looks like Kerala Blasters FC have signed all youngsters like me. So it will be good for me to play with them," he remarked.

Fernandes narrated how his father has played an anchor role in his career, continuously shielding him through thick and thin and guiding him along the path to success.

Sharing the profound impact his father has had on his journey, Fernandes said, "My biggest inspiration is my father. He guides me all the time. He used to take me to the ground, and he has shown me how top players are playing and motivated me to do my best," Fernandes signed off.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor