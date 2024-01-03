"Having supporters on your side is always an advantage": India head coach Igor Stimac

New Delhi [India], January 3 : Ahead of India's AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 campaign, the Blue Tigers' head coach, Igor Stimac, on Tuesday said that having a whopping fan base will give them an advantage in the upcoming tournament.

While speaking in an interview with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Stimac hoped that the huge support for the Blue Tigers would help them boost their confidence.

"Having supporters on your side in big numbers is always an advantage, and I hope this huge support will help our boys to boost their confidence. Because how you start the game, how you open the game, is really important, and it can affect the final result," Stimac said as quoted by ISL's official website.

The Croatian head coach added that Doha is "becoming kind of a home" for them due to the whopping Indian fan base.

"Excited to be back here in Doha, which is becoming kind of a home to us, and we are happy about it because the fan base we have here is huge. It's enormous, and hopefully, it's going to help our boys settle down into the first game in the tournament in a proper way," he added.

When asked about their opponents, he added that they are aware of their strengths. He added that no one expects the Blue Tigers to dominate the upcoming matches.

"We are well aware of our opponents' strengths and know that nobody expects us to dominate these games," he stated.

He further added that they are going to work on their self-confidence and focus on their defensive work.

"So, we're going to work on our self-confidence, mostly focusing on the defensive shape and verticality in our game when we get the ball. So, the focus will be on how to enjoy this tournament and make sure that 17 out of 26 boys who are here for the first time participating in a big tournament get the experience which is needed, and which will help us reach the third round of the World Cup qualifier," he further added.

India will play their opening Group B match against Australia on January 13 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan before facing Uzbekistan on January 18 at the same venue. Stimac's side will then move to the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor to take on Syria on January 23.

India's 26-member squad for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023: Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith. Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose. Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh. Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor