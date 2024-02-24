"He has to prove a point": Manchester United manager Ten Hag issues challenge to Antony

Manchester [UK], February 24 : Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag admitted that the Brazilian winger Antony is yet to prove a point since signing for the club in 2022.

Antony was brought in by the Red Devils for a hefty price tag of $109 million. In his 44 Premier League appearances, he has scored just four goals and two assists.

He is currently struggling to find form and is currently down the pecking order with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo.

"He has to prove a point, that he will do. And he has big potential. He hasn't shown it lately, but I know what his talent is, and it's about proving his talent, and it's about him. And, yeah, he will probably get his opportunities, right? But, yeah, I think that was always the idea," Ten Hag told reporters as quoted from Goal.

"You have competition, and now he has to show himself on the training pitch, but also others because we have opportunities there. With [Amad] Diallo returning from an injury, he's doing well in the training. Omari Forson is doing well. So we have options to fill in those positions. And it's not set that Marcus Rashford has to play as a center forward," he added.

Antony has scored just a goal in the last 25 appearances and will be looking to make the most of the opportunity.

The Brazilian could be in contention to feature in the next coming games after United on Friday confirmed that Rasmus Hojlund will miss out the next two to three weeks due to a muscle injury.

The club released an official statement to announce the 20-year-old's injury which read, "Rasmus Hojlund will miss Manchester United's Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday due to a muscle injury. It is expected to keep him out for two to three weeks."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor