"He is one of those icons..." Co-Sponsor Niranjan Hiranandani on Lionel Messi's event at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 : Hiranandani Group MD Niranjan Hiranandani, one of the Co-Sponsors of Lionel Messi's event at the Wankhede Stadium, said the Argentine legend is a global icon, and they look forward to hosting him.

"We are one of the co-sponsors for the event today, and we look forward to a great innings of a sportsman, which is one of the wonders of the world. Bharat is moving forward and we need to have the mentors and people who guide us into good things. He is one of those icons of the world that we all look forward to... Football is a game that needs to be pushed further," Niranjan Hiranandani told reporters.

Niranjan Hiranandani highlighted that Football is played on the streets and India could become World Champions in the world of football. Niranjan added that Messi's presence in India will bring enthusiasm among the people.

"Cricket is almost like a national game and hockey has been forgotten. But I think football is a game which is easy to play and you can play it anywhere on the streets and any other place...I think we can become the champions of the world in football one day, and that's why when you have Messi here, you get enthusiasm from all the people, actually, to get the youngsters kicking into this area," he added.

Earlier, Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata ended on a chaotic note, but he recieved a warm reception in Hyderabad.

It was a memorable night for Hyderabad fans who gathered at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, as they witnessed Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning icon, Lionel Messi, in action at the second pit stop of his 'GOAT India Tour 2025'.

Messi, also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, gave some children present at the venue a memory of a lifetime as he kicked the ball around the park with them for a few moments.

Delhi will be Messi's final pit stop for the 'GOAT Tour 2025' on Monday.

