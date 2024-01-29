"He never spoke about Xavi and his successor": Bayern Munich on Thomas Tuchel's links to FC Barcelona

Munich [Germany], January 29 : German football club Bayern Munich on Monday stated that Thomas Tuchel's links to FC Barcelona following Xavi's departure are "falsely claimed."

Bayern stated that Tuchel never spoke about Xavi and his successor in FC Barcelona during the previous press conference.

The Bundesliga club added that they would not accept such "non-factual statements" towards their head coach.

"Our head coach Thomas Tuchel was asked by supporters on Sunday as part of a fan club visit about his coaching career and his previous experiences abroad at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, and naturally provided information about this during the discussion. He also answered general questions from fans about Spain as a footballing country. He never spoke about Xavi Hernandez and his successor, as was falsely claimed afterwards. We will no longer accept such non-factual statements directed against our coach, which always come from the same source," Bayern stated in a statement.

After Xavi announced his departure from FC Barcelona at the end of the ongoing 2023-2024 season. Many rumours were floating that Tuchel had an edge to take over his place.

Xavi arrived at Cam Nou as a manager in 2021, guiding the glamour club to only four trophies, including La Liga, the Joan Gamper Trophy, and the Super Cup. The Catalonian manager failed to get a hold of the prestigious UEFA Champions League (UCL) trophy during his tenure.

The Catalan-based club have been sloppy recently as they have lost three matches in their previous five encounters, including a 4-1 loss against their arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

In the ongoing season, Barcelona stands in third place in the standings with 44 points by their name after winning 13 of their 21 matches.

