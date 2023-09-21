“He will bounce back”: Erik ten Hag on Andre Onana after United’s defeat in UCL

Munich [Germany], September 21 : Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag spoke on Andre Onana after United's 4-3 defeat against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Thursday and said that the goalkeeper will come in his prime form soon.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Ten Hag accepted that in the first half, Onana did not make proper saves but the goalkeeper made crucial saves in the second half.

“[In] football on the whole, [there] will always be mistakes and this is one mistake,” said the Dutchman. “So we also don't make it bigger than it is. This was not just Andre and then, after that, he made, in the second half, great saves for us and he shows his capabilities and abilities,” Ten Hag said as quoted by the club's official website.

The Dutch coach said that the goalkeeper will bounce back in the upcoming fixtures for the Red Devils.

“He will bounce back, and he is a very important player. It is good that he is doing that but it is about the team," insisted Ten Hag. "Always mistakes are being made, but you have to bounce back as a team. When you score three goals as Manchester United once again, and one player makes such a mistake, it is done, it is gone," Ten Hag added.

United's manager said that bouncing back in a game is important and the team showed that in the UCL match against the German club.

"That is what we, as a team, we have to believe that we always can bounce back. Tonight we showed it, that if you stay in the game and you fight for yourselves in the game, and must keep going, even after the mistakes," Ten Hag added.

In the Group A match of the UCL, Onana made a few mistakes in the first half and conceded two goals. Following this, United lost the game by 4-3 at Munich.

United will square off against Burney in their upcoming Premier League fixture on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor